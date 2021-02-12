Man sending Valentine Cards to all of the women he knows

Lonely bachelor Brian Asshat is sending Valentine's cards to all of the women that he knows.

'Yes,' said Brian, 'I will be sending 17 Valentine's cards this year, well I sent them all on Monday, so they should be delivered by now. I sent one to Phylis at the newsagent's, one to Amanda and Tracy who work at Tesco Express, one to the lady I see in the park. I don't know her name, but I have followed her quite a lot, and a few to people I knew years ago, who will have forgotten about me by now.'

Isobel, who received one of the cards from Brian, told us: 'I don't know who Brian Asshat is! What is he like? Is he handsome, tall and in his forties? Oh, like that is it? I suppose I should be flattered, but really I am not.'