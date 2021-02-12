Pub band Anthea Turner Overdrive are cursing the fact that while the erstwhile Television Presenter is trending on Twitter, they have not seen an upsurge in visits to their website, or Twitter feed.

The band, are a popular live act around the Norfolk Area, playing songs from the 1960s and 1970's, as well as their own Progressive Rock epics such as Iron and Fishmongers of the World Unite, and Fly Scratching itself with a confusion of legs. They have not been gigging since March 2020, but have been working on an album during the lockdown.

Lead singer John said 'We called ourselves Anthea Turner Overdrive as a joke like Bachman Turner Overdrive did, but it caught on. I mean our audiences tend to be older than their forties, so most of them know all about irony, and remember Anthea Turner as a judgemental cleaner, so we just went with it. I must admit I am disappointed that no-one new is following us, it seems to have been a great opportunity to increase our marketing strategy'.

Rival band Sue Pollard's Innertube have seen no more demand for their work following the Penny Crayon stars outbursts on Myspace.