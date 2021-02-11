Couple regret starting a Jason Statham Film Marathon

Chutney on the Fritz couple Gary and Lorraine have begun to regret their plan to watch all of Jason Statham's films during the lockdown.

'I knew he had done a few films,' said Gary. 'I mean, there were the three Expendables films, the one with Miranda Hart as a secretary, and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, but then we looked at it all on the Internet, and there are more than forty films he has been in. If we watch one a day, that is nearly six weeks of our lives gone.'

Lorraine continued: 'Yes, I forgot he had been so prolific. I mean, there is Parker with Jennifer Lopez, and a film with James Franco, which I think I would much rather miss.'

'We don't have to do it,' said Gary, hopefully.

'No, I said we would, like our marriage, and gold,' replied Lorraine, cryptically.