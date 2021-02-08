Man's week peaks with his ironing

Monday will not get any better for Gary Johnson, as he has finished the week's ironing.

The sturdy husband of Lorraine and father of Thomas, said: 'I thought I would have learnt my lesson by now, but if I do the ironing on a Monday, then I have nothing else to do for the rest of the week.'

Lorraine piped up: 'I am always telling Gary that he could leave it until Tuesday or Wednesday, just so his week had a bit more in it, but he doesn't listen.'

Son Thomas contributed saying: 'It has always been a problem. Dad has always done the ironing on a Monday, even before lockdown started, and then he moaned that he had nothing else to do. I mean, we could try telling him to get a hobby, but really, ironing already seems to be his hobby.'