Man's week peaks with his ironing

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 8 February 2021

image for Man's week peaks with his ironing
Nah, it really is as good as it looks

Monday will not get any better for Gary Johnson, as he has finished the week's ironing.

The sturdy husband of Lorraine and father of Thomas, said: 'I thought I would have learnt my lesson by now, but if I do the ironing on a Monday, then I have nothing else to do for the rest of the week.'

Lorraine piped up: 'I am always telling Gary that he could leave it until Tuesday or Wednesday, just so his week had a bit more in it, but he doesn't listen.'

Son Thomas contributed saying: 'It has always been a problem. Dad has always done the ironing on a Monday, even before lockdown started, and then he moaned that he had nothing else to do. I mean, we could try telling him to get a hobby, but really, ironing already seems to be his hobby.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more