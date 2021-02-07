TV Comedian forgets he is meant to be funny

Everyone's eighth-favourite television comedian, you know, the one who is in everything, and is never really very good at anything, has said on his blog that a while ago, he forgot that he was meant to be funny.

The chap, who is not Nish Kumar, said: 'I have been doing these panel shows for so long with David Mitchell, that I thought I just needed to turn up, be one of those woke, liberal chaps, and that would be enough, but now, it seems, having read my Twitter feed that my many fans think I should also be funny.'

He continued: 'Although I am not as ubiquitous as Josh Widdicombe, James Acaster or that other bloke, I have appeared with them all, on shows like Mock Yesterday, The One Leg before the Last Leg, and Pointless, so you will know my face, and my irritating, whiney voice, the one who always sounds like he is complaining. I had a career before television.'