Why can't all Parish council meetings be like this?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 7 February 2021

image for Why can't all Parish council meetings be like this?
Oh, if only I had the authority

Following a recent meeting with Handforth Parish Council, another man has asked why his own Parish Council meetings aren't like that.

Gary Johnson, a member of Chutney on the Fritz's Parish Council for four years, said: 'In the four years I have been a Parish councillor, no-one has raised their voice. We share the biscuit and tea-making responsibilities equally, and, apart from the Urinal Cake debacle in 2018, we have never had any drama. I wish we could have a meeting that is as exciting as the Handforth one. I didn't join the Parish Council to have a nice time and make some low-level changes to Chutney on the Fritz; I joined it to be rebellious.'

Fellow Parish Council Member Diana Brassingthwaite said: 'Of course, before COVID-19, and we had parish council meetings in person, we would go to the pub afterwards, Gary never joined us, but I tell you now, some of the language that was used about Gary would make a Sailor blush.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more