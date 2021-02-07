Why can't all Parish council meetings be like this?

Following a recent meeting with Handforth Parish Council, another man has asked why his own Parish Council meetings aren't like that.

Gary Johnson, a member of Chutney on the Fritz's Parish Council for four years, said: 'In the four years I have been a Parish councillor, no-one has raised their voice. We share the biscuit and tea-making responsibilities equally, and, apart from the Urinal Cake debacle in 2018, we have never had any drama. I wish we could have a meeting that is as exciting as the Handforth one. I didn't join the Parish Council to have a nice time and make some low-level changes to Chutney on the Fritz; I joined it to be rebellious.'

Fellow Parish Council Member Diana Brassingthwaite said: 'Of course, before COVID-19, and we had parish council meetings in person, we would go to the pub afterwards, Gary never joined us, but I tell you now, some of the language that was used about Gary would make a Sailor blush.'