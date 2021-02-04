Man still banging on about something

Brian Asshat, Chutney on the Fritz's most famous thrower of shoes, is still banging on about something, says his neighbour, Felicity Dowager.

She told us: 'Luckily, I only see Brian very rarely these days, and the conversations we have are all through masks, so I miss some of the finer details, but he is still banging on about the same old things. I think that, this time, it is about the lagging in his loft, but yesterday it was something that was on the Council website. I know that he is running out of shoes to throw at people, because he keeps having new pairs delivered.'