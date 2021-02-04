Man still banging on about something

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 4 February 2021

image for Man still banging on about something
When I grow up, I want to be just like Brian Asshat

Brian Asshat, Chutney on the Fritz's most famous thrower of shoes, is still banging on about something, says his neighbour, Felicity Dowager.

She told us: 'Luckily, I only see Brian very rarely these days, and the conversations we have are all through masks, so I miss some of the finer details, but he is still banging on about the same old things. I think that, this time, it is about the lagging in his loft, but yesterday it was something that was on the Council website. I know that he is running out of shoes to throw at people, because he keeps having new pairs delivered.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more