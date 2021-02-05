Spider still stuck in the bath

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 5 February 2021

image for Spider still stuck in the bath
I just want someone to remove the Spiders

Spider Gavin Williamson has been stuck in a bath for three days now, and still shows no signs of wanting to move out.

The 23-month-old arachnid said: 'I have been here for a while, I mean, I climbed out of the plughole, as spiders do, and now I can't get out. I mean, I tried to, but each time I tried to climb out, I just slipped out again. Really, it says a lot about the owner of the house, that I have been here for three days, and I haven't been moved on.'

House owner Epiphany Jones asked: 'Is it still in there? I want it gone. I haven't had a bath in three days. Still, with lockdown, I am probably cleaner than most people reading this, aren't I?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

