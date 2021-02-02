Man Watching Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day

Barry Heckingthwaite has spent the day watching Groundhog Day because it is Groundhog Day.

The 1990s film favourite stars Bill Murray acting, and Andie McDowell simpering, and was a relative hit when first released. Still, its storyline of a man repeating the same day, day after day after day, until it is perfect has some resonance with Lockdown life.

Sociologist Basil Numpkins said: 'During Lockdown, our days are increasingly similar, but unlike Groundhog Day, they are not the same. We do not look out of our windows and see the same people at the same time. Other people's lives are changing and developing at the same time as ours is.'

Also, if you watch Groundhog Day backwards, it becomes about a man escaping from Andie McDowell, and that is something to be celebrated.