PM attempts to applaud for Captain Tom

Captain Sir Tom Moore, 100, passed away yesterday of Covid, dying in a hospital run by the very health service that he raised so much money for.

"He was an old man," said Boris Johnson. "Very old, indeed. And he was, of course, a man. Captain Tom raised a lot of money for the NHS, which is important, because it has been underfunded for many years." The PM appeared unaware of what he had admitted.

The government spent £149 billion on the NHS in 2019/2020, vastly more than the pathetic £30 million raised by Sir Tom. However, the NHS has been badly underfunded for years, and has not kept pace with inflation since 2009. The cause is the Conservative government's austerity, and that trend has not ended under Boris Johnson.

The PM then slapped one of his hands clumsily against the other like a chimpanzee who has just been taught how to clap. He did so slowly, perhaps unaware that he was applauding sarcastically.