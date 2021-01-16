Jumper worn for three days

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 16 January 2021

image for Jumper worn for three days
Wearing the same things for days isn't great

Jumper Shane Montgomery, a blue cashmere bought from Edinburgh Woollen Mill last year, has now been worn for the third day in a row.

'It is great that Sharon likes me so much, but she does have warmer clothes she could be wearing, and Paul the pashmina had an interesting anecdote about a moth-related incident that I missed out on, and I would like to hear the end of, at some point.'

Fellow jumper John said: 'She has a lot of jumpers she could be wearing, but Shane gets chosen. I don't know if he knows this, but he is covered in cat hair and spilt milk, so not being worn is not so bad, I suppose, when you look at it like that.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more