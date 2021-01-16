Jumper worn for three days

Jumper Shane Montgomery, a blue cashmere bought from Edinburgh Woollen Mill last year, has now been worn for the third day in a row.

'It is great that Sharon likes me so much, but she does have warmer clothes she could be wearing, and Paul the pashmina had an interesting anecdote about a moth-related incident that I missed out on, and I would like to hear the end of, at some point.'

Fellow jumper John said: 'She has a lot of jumpers she could be wearing, but Shane gets chosen. I don't know if he knows this, but he is covered in cat hair and spilt milk, so not being worn is not so bad, I suppose, when you look at it like that.'