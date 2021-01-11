Man's New Year's Resolution is not to watch Not Going Out

Stanley Bridgewater, a consumer of milk, is quite pleased that, after 11 days, he is yet to break his New-Year's resolution of not watching laughter fest, 'Not Going Out'.

'I know,' said Bridgewater, 'that, as New Year's Resolution go, it is very boring, but 2021 is a very boring year, so far. We can't join the gym, we can't go out on dates, which were my New Year's resolution for 2020, I mean I signed up for the gym, and went once, and I put a photo of myself holding a fish on Firestarter.com, but no-one showed any interest. All I have to do is avoid Friday nights on BBC1, and not watch anything on Dave, and I think I will be fine for the year'.