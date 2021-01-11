Man's New Year's Resolution is not to watch Not Going Out

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 11 January 2021

image for Man's New Year's Resolution is not to watch Not Going Out
What do you mean you are not watching Not Going Out? I mean it is no Mrs Brown's Boys, but you are missing out.

Stanley Bridgewater, a consumer of milk, is quite pleased that, after 11 days, he is yet to break his New-Year's resolution of not watching laughter fest, 'Not Going Out'.

'I know,' said Bridgewater, 'that, as New Year's Resolution go, it is very boring, but 2021 is a very boring year, so far. We can't join the gym, we can't go out on dates, which were my New Year's resolution for 2020, I mean I signed up for the gym, and went once, and I put a photo of myself holding a fish on Firestarter.com, but no-one showed any interest. All I have to do is avoid Friday nights on BBC1, and not watch anything on Dave, and I think I will be fine for the year'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more