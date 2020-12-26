Arguing couple now engaged

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 26 December 2020

Oh well, looks like they are stuck with each other now

Following a Christmas tradition, everyone now knows at least one couple who spent most of 2020 arguing, and who are, surprisingly, now engaged.

Recently engaged chap Leo McWhirter said, 'Stacey and I have been doing nothing but arguing lately, and then I thought that I really loved her, so I proposed, and, for reasons best known to herself, she said 'yes'.'

'Yes,' said Stacey, working her way through a Terry's Chocolate Orange, 'he does nothing but irritate me, and the way he leaves his beard trimmings in the bathroom is so infuriating, but it is who Leo is, so I thought a future of that would be fine.'

'Who knows?' asked Leo. 'But, in another fortnight, we might have called it all off.'

'No, we won't!' argued Stacey.

Honestly, what are they like?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

