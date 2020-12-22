UK down to 24th best country to live in

Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Best Country World Report released their annual ranking of the best countries in the world, and the UK, often quoted by Boris Johnson as Number One, is down to 24th place.

First prize goes to Switzerland — based on several factors, including power, quality of life, economic influence, and those teeny, tiny little army knives they're so good at making.

The UK dropped from fourth to twenty-fourth in the last year.

Sweden came in sixth, a full 18 places higher.

The Prime Minister held a press conference to address the issue. Scratching his already messed-up head, he blustered, "This isn't right, alas. There’s absolutely no way we rank eighteen places below a country where you have to assemble your own furniture."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

