Man picking unnecessary fights on Social media, again

Antagonistic, untalented and egotistical man about the town, Charlie Braithwaite has been picking fights with anyone on social media.

'I am always right about everything,' said the deluded fool, 'and in my 27 years of always being right, I have yet to meet anyone who I can't convince. It may take years, and it usually does, but eventually, everyone comes round to my way of looking at the world.'

Caroline Smythe, who often argues with Charlie on Twitter, said: 'I love winding that little git up. Obviously, during the lockdown, I don't have the usual distractions, so I just tell him he is wrong. He has just put something up, excuse me while I say something. How shall I start it? I know...The trouble with people like you is.......'