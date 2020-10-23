Ann Widdicombe still hasn't ****** off

Despite repeatedly being told to **** off by people on Twitter, erstwhile Conservative politician Ann Widdicombe still refuses to.

The former Strictly Come Dancing comedian, and Evil Edna from children's documentary Willo the Wisp brought to life, still sprouts her conservative values to anyone who will listen.

'It is like she has never had a day of fun in her life,' said Colin Village, a user of Twitter, and closet Sheryl Crow fan. 'I was telling her to **** off all day on Twitter, and yet she is still here. I thought although it didn't work for Cliff Richard, James Corden, or anyone else we are not meant to like, it might work with Ann Widdecombe. Until the next time, this is the last time that all of the social networks let me down.'