Two couples and a Wheelie Bin involved in a Mexican stand-off

Couples Ray and Charlotte Ving, and Gary and Lorraine Johnson, were involved in a tense Mexican stand-off with a wheelie bin when they passed each other on a narrow street in Mithering on the Trent.

Wheelie bin Larry Flump takes up the story: 'I can't move - well, obviously, I can, but if a human sees me moving on my own, then that will be curtains for our plans for world domination, so the four of them just stood around, neither willing to back down or go forwards. It was so embarrassing for all of us. If only couples realised that they don't have to walk side-by-side all of the time, all of these problems could be avoided.'