Two couples and a Wheelie Bin involved in a Mexican stand-off

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 24 October 2020

image for Two couples and a Wheelie Bin involved in a Mexican stand-off
Loving couple Ray and Charlotte Ving, yesterday

Couples Ray and Charlotte Ving, and Gary and Lorraine Johnson, were involved in a tense Mexican stand-off with a wheelie bin when they passed each other on a narrow street in Mithering on the Trent.

Wheelie bin Larry Flump takes up the story: 'I can't move - well, obviously, I can, but if a human sees me moving on my own, then that will be curtains for our plans for world domination, so the four of them just stood around, neither willing to back down or go forwards. It was so embarrassing for all of us. If only couples realised that they don't have to walk side-by-side all of the time, all of these problems could be avoided.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more