93 year-old OAP forgot to put his clock back ln 2019 and lost an hour every day of his life for a year!

As the planet turns, and we reach yet another annual 'must do', it seems as though OAPs living the last part of their lives don't give a shit about time, or putting clocks back.

One 93-year-old OAP residing in Nottingham, forgot to put his clock back in 2019, and didn't even realise, until his niece visited him to see how he was, and if he had written her into his last will and testament, because she needed money.

After clocking his clocks, she noticed they were still on summer time. She then advised her quite well-off uncle to adjust his clocks like last year, otherwise he'd be an hour in front of the rest of the country.

He then told her, "I didn't adjust a thing, and my last will and testament neither, meaning you'll get sod all. Now, get lost if you think visiting me once a year is good enough to blag my dosh - who are you anyway?"

She stormed out of his 13th-storey pensioner flat, and he clocked his clocks once again like he did all year, and came to the conclusion, "Jesus, I've lost 365 hours of my life! That's why I feel so young!"

His daughter also visited him later, and she advised him to adjust his clocks. In time, he answered, "What clocks, and who are you?"

She then called the local care officer, demanding her 93-year-old dad be put in a OAP home, because he couldn't even remember to put his clocks back once a year!