Amateur Dancers need to boost country's morale, again

Following on from last year, Amateur Dancers, better known for doing something else equally important in the world, are once again looking forward to dancing in front of complete strangers, to lift the morale of a country that is routinely let down by the people who are meant to be looking after it.

A television spokesman said: 'Yes, 2020 is proving to be a particularly difficult year, so we are reliant on a couple of less important MPs, a former television chef, and actors that were on prime time soaps last year to lift the mood of the nation.'

There you have it then. Famous people with a bit of spare time, and agents that are just after a bit of cash. Your country is depending on you.