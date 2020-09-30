Does this remind you of the pub on a Friday night?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 30 September 2020

image for Does this remind you of the pub on a Friday night?
You will watch it, and you will enjoy it.

Whilst watching the presidential debate between two old blokes in their seventies, with all fashioned views and remembering a better time, Stanley Bridgewater was reminded of his old Friday nights in the pub.

'I really miss those times,' said Stanley. 'My Friday nights in the Old Man's Viewpoint, a packet of pork scratchings and a pint of shandy, and speaking to old Tom, playing songs on the piano, the flea-ridden pub-dog. Oh, how I remember those times.'

'Anyway,' Stanley continued, 'I was watching Don and Joe just arguing about who had the best record, and the best ideas, the best words, and I just thought it was like in the pub. Oh, how I miss those days. I bet Claudia behind the bar misses me as well.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

