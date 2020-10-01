Leicester Dust Museum now looking for a new curator

Fictional Midlands tourist attraction Leicester Dust Museum is now looking for a new curator.

Cleaner Mavis Davis said, 'Yes, we have had so much more dust in the museum since lockdown began, that we are now looking for a new curator of exhibits for when it reopens, or even for our live streams.'

Dust is now settling on the light fittings, and much of the floor of the otherwise derelict building now has a light covering, and really needs an expert in to catalogue it before Mavis can do her next rounds.

A consultant from Throwing Good Money after Bad and Sons said: 'If it was up to me, I would just take a hoover around, but because there is some heritage here that needs protecting, they won't listen to me. Still, I will file my 300-word recommendations and take a hefty cheque from the council.'