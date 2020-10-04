Whatever happened to Eric Pickles?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 4 October 2020

Oh Mickey, yes, both of you, what are you talking about?

There was consternation today on a little-listened-to radio station, when DJ Mickey Taker asked the simple question: "Whatever happened to Eric Pickles?"

The little-remembered Tory politician seems to have been out of the picture recently, replaced by the seemingly more charismatic and competent figures of Gavin Williamson, Priti Patel, Matt Hancock, and Boris Johnson.

Mr Taker asked his listening audience of three very angry, but not interested people, what their memories of the erstwhile Tory politician were.

Listener, Mickey Blue Eyes, said: 'Asking me if I remember Eric Pickles is like asking most Sainsbury's workers what they think of Laurence Fox. Honestly, aren't there far more interesting things we could all be talking about?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

