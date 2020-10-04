Couple shopping in Sainsbury's, now that Laurence Fox isn't

Couple Paul and Antonia Clarke are now going to start shopping in Sainsbury's, as actor, musician, and potential politician Laurence Fox no longer will be.

Known for playing second fiddle to Kevin 'Neville from Auf Wiedersehn Pet' Whately, a costly messy divorce, and some off-colour views, Laurence Fox is one of the lesser actors in his family.

'I have never heard of him,' said Paul, 'but he sounds like one of those entitled little pricks we have to avoid. I mean, sometimes Antonia watched that Lewis programme, and we may have mistakenly listened to his asinine mewling on Radio 2 at some point. Still, we will now be shopping in Sainsbury's, as we know we can avoid him, so that will be nice.'