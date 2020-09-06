Cops Foil Lockdown Crime Wave

Police have foiled several hold-up attempts during the virus lockdown. “Robbers were confused,” said Chief Inspector Nickem. “We was confused,” admitted getaway driver Andy Wither-Jumplead.

“It’s not fair,” complained Al Cumquietly. “We couldn’t tell who was with us and who was not, as everyone was wearing a mask in the street. We’d kept the motor out of the way, so as not to attract attention. When we’d done the job, we tried waving for the getaway car, but everyone else in the street started waving back, too, and they couldn’t tell who was who.”

“You could say it was an unsuccessful crime wave,” joked C.I.Nickem (available for weddings, barmitzvahs and masonics).