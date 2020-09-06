Euro Countries Covid-19 Smoke Screens

With the gradual increase of Coronavirus cases taking hold in all of the European countries, the various governments have been accused of masking the true spread of the pandemic by utilising 'Smoke Screen' tactics.

Spain was yesterday accused by the World Health Organisation of attempting to deflect attention on a meteoric rise by reducing the numbers of sun-loungers around hotel swimming pools. In some areas, this has caused fist fights between early risers looking to bag their place in the sun for the day.

The UK has continued to muddle their citizens by subjecting them to a daily Boris Johnson press conference. This has caused widespread confusion, but has also successfully steered critics away from noticing growing Covid hotspots.

France has introduced a plague of rats into the Parisienne sewers, although residents say that they haven't noticed too much change.

Germany has invaded Poland again.

For more information, please be directed to the QAnon Twitter feed.