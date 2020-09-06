Euro Countries Covid-19 Smoke Screens

Funny story written by ExiledRoyal

Sunday, 6 September 2020

image for Euro Countries Covid-19 Smoke Screens
You must be in France

With the gradual increase of Coronavirus cases taking hold in all of the European countries, the various governments have been accused of masking the true spread of the pandemic by utilising 'Smoke Screen' tactics.

Spain was yesterday accused by the World Health Organisation of attempting to deflect attention on a meteoric rise by reducing the numbers of sun-loungers around hotel swimming pools. In some areas, this has caused fist fights between early risers looking to bag their place in the sun for the day.

The UK has continued to muddle their citizens by subjecting them to a daily Boris Johnson press conference. This has caused widespread confusion, but has also successfully steered critics away from noticing growing Covid hotspots.

France has introduced a plague of rats into the Parisienne sewers, although residents say that they haven't noticed too much change.

Germany has invaded Poland again.

For more information, please be directed to the QAnon Twitter feed.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Boris JohnsonCOVID-19FranceQAnon

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more