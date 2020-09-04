Man who tells people he can't complain spending time complaining

Barry Smyth, from Mithering on the Trent, always tells people, when asked how he is, that he can't complain.

Judging from his recent behaviour on Trip Advisor, Facebook, Twitter, and anywhere else, though, he has spent Lockdown doing very little other than complaining.

'I know I tell people I can't complain,' said the bearded 57-year-old, 'but Lockdown has taught me a lot of things. It seems I was hiding my light under a bushell all of this time. Who knew that complaining could be so much fun?' asked Mr Smyth.

His neighbour, Tom, told us: 'I discovered bread-making during Lockdown, and water-colour painting, and Barry learnt how much fun complaining is. He got the best end of the deal, didn't he?'