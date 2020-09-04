Man who says asking for a friend, doesn't have any friends

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 4 September 2020

John Hargreaves, a man about town from Tipping on the Wold, who always uses the phrase Asking for a Friend, has revealed, that, sadly, he doesn't have any friends.

The rambunctious 37-year-old kettle descaler told us: 'Yes, I say it all of the time, but between descaling kettles, collecting stamps, my taxidermy, and my hot water bottle collection, I don't have any friends.'

Tracy from the local pub told us: 'John sometimes comes in here with a stuffed weasel and his favourite stamps, aiming to strike up a conversation, but no-one is really interested.'

Bar patron Snotty Bob asked: 'How do I get rid of John? ....asking for a friend.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

