AWOL A-Go-Go

A Spitfire has been found underneath the area that was reserved for a new château in France. As the JCBs drove in to dig the foundations, the amazing discovery was made.

Even more amazing is that, after it was excavated, it was discovered that the clay it was buried in has preserved it all these years.

A spokesperson for the RAF claimed the fighter plane was in such perfect condition, they can actually fly it home.

One mystery that remains unsolved is that of the pilot. He wasn't in the cockpit, and he's not buried anywhere near the grounded aircraft. He never even made it home to Barnsley.

His name was Captain Wullie Ross, and his whereabouts have proved a total mystery to everyone involved. One of the questions that needs to be answered is, "Why he was anywhere near France in the first place?" He was only meant to be nipping into Luton for some fish suppers.

One possible solution for what happened is that Captain Ross may have been overpowered and outgunned by Germans and parachuted somewhere over France, hiding in one of the bunkers that the British had dug as a safe haven for downed pilots and prostitutes. It is believed he just stayed there because he was much better looked after.

Rumours that the hero had simply just ditched the plane and went AWOL, walking all the way to Russia for asylum have been rubbished by the experts.

"Who would ever want to live there? Why walk that distance? He did have a plane."

Military experts are now checking his file, and information that he was fluent in Spanish. He may have been hiding out there in the bars until the war was over, and it was safe to go back to Barnsley. Without the plane, he may have just decided it was safer to stay, rather than return and get shot down by his superiors...