Can we still throw chalk? Asking for a friend, say teachers

A teacher has asked on an online forum, if following all Covid-19 precautions, they can still throw chalk, board rubbers and markers at misbehaving pupils.

Teacher Adrian Powell, who specialises in Physical Education, but also sometimes helps to mend the photocopier, and also teaches Geography asked: 'When I am back in the classroom, and some idiot asks me a question about the Great Lakes or a shift in a tectonic plate, can I still throw either chalk or the board rubber at them?'

On the forum, a user calling themselves Teachme.nothing replied: 'I suppose you would have to ask the Parent Teacher's Association, but, as far as I am concerned, anything smaller than a chair should be thrown at anyone asking questions about Geography.'

Adrian later told no-one in particular: 'I still don't know what or who to believe.'