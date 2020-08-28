Teacher Livid as his special pen goes missing

Teacher Gary Worthington is livid that, on his first day back in the classroom, he has lost his special pen.

'It is the one I used for marking for all of these years,' whined the bespectacled, bearded 47-year-old. 'I know that I could just go down to the stationery cupboard, speak to Gloria through our masks, and get a new one, but it just isn't the same, is it?'

Gloria, waiting on reception will take a pen through to Gary once things are less busy. He loses a pen every term.

'Honestly,' said Gloria, 'he would lose his head if it wasn't screwed on.'