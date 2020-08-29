Locked-Down And Out For Over A Decade...

A man who claims to have been locked out of his Spoof account for years has claimed it's so good to be back.

Scott Nairns got so drunk one night that, when he woke up, he had forgotten his e-mail address and password, and every attempt he made at sending a new password request to a new e-mail account proved fruitless.

"I could have died out there. I've been out in the Spoof wilderness on Facebook and Twitter, and, to be honest, it's just not as good as here. I mean, they actually post lies over there, they don't take the spoof business at all seriously. I'm ashamed to say, that's where I've been wasting all my time..."

Asked whether he regretted not just opening-up a new Spoof Account, Nairns raged that, by doing that, people may not take him seriously as a spoof writer.

"My lowest point came when one of my best friends said the internet just wasn't the same without me. I looked at his frail body and promised him I'd strive to find the beer-mat with my e-mail and password written on it, just for him..."

Sadly, I only found the beer-mat this morning, and he died last night...

(Much like my Demon Internet Account...)