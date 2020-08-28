Liberal Democrats realise that they were only ever Menswear, or Herman's Hermits

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 28 August 2020

Here's one you all know.....

New Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has been looking at where his party stands in the pantheon.

'If you imagine that, back in the 1960s, the Conservatives were the Rolling Stones, Labour were the Beatles, and the Liberal Democrats were Herman's Hermits. If you bring it up to date, or early Britpop, anyway, Blur were Labour, Oasis were the Conservatives, and we were a band like Sleeper or Menswear'.

He continued: 'I know that the point I am making, but I think I am saying that the other parties had the hits, but we had the loyal following. I suppose we are just trying. Being brave, when you are a nuisance is always difficult, isn't it?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

