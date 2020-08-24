Postman Pat's one-man show cancelled

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 24 August 2020

Oh no Gavin, it is all too offensive for me.

One man. One van. One black-and-white cat. The one-man show you all wanted, Postman Pat Chats, has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus.

You will have to wait another year to hear what the bespectacled ginger whinger has to tell you about cut-backs, what Ted the Handyman knew about hammers, how he had eight cats called Jess throughout the series, how the first Mrs Coggins was sacked due to the affair she was having with the producer, and what the usually mild-mannered handler of paper goods thinks of Amazon.

Other shows are also being cancelled, with Madeline the Rag Doll's tales from Bagpuss, and Basil Brush's Whatto Jeeves also being put back by a year.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

