Man watching the X Files for the 13th time

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 7 August 2020

Man about town Wayne Badger has told the three readers of his blog, Blog off the lot of you, that he is now watching 1990s televisual treat 'The X Files' for the thirteenth time.

'I started when it first came out, like most of us, fancying Gillian Anderson, and finding Mulder's monotonic voice to be as sleep-inducing as Adam Clayton's bass parts in U2, but I grew to love it more and more, for the incisive writing. All of the monsters of the week episodes and the whole conspiracy theory bullshit was well thought-out.'


'Of course, I still really fancy Gillian Anderson, but don't tell my wife that.'

Badger's wife, Gwendoline, said 'I like Mulder's monotones. It is one of the reasons I married Wayne, after all. Still, when he is watching 'The X Files', I can keep the postman busy, which is something, I suppose.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

