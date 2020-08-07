Man watching the X Files for the 13th time

Man about town Wayne Badger has told the three readers of his blog, Blog off the lot of you, that he is now watching 1990s televisual treat 'The X Files' for the thirteenth time.

'I started when it first came out, like most of us, fancying Gillian Anderson, and finding Mulder's monotonic voice to be as sleep-inducing as Adam Clayton's bass parts in U2, but I grew to love it more and more, for the incisive writing. All of the monsters of the week episodes and the whole conspiracy theory bullshit was well thought-out.'



'Of course, I still really fancy Gillian Anderson, but don't tell my wife that.'

Badger's wife, Gwendoline, said 'I like Mulder's monotones. It is one of the reasons I married Wayne, after all. Still, when he is watching 'The X Files', I can keep the postman busy, which is something, I suppose.'