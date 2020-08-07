Work colleagues do not recognise each other

Work colleagues Wayne Badger and Roger Hargreaves saw each other in Mithering on the Trent, but neither recognised the other, after more than five months of being on furlough.

'I saw this chap,' said Wayne, 'who seemed vaguely familiar to me, and I nodded and said hello, but I can't remember where I have seen him before.'

Roger went on: 'I thought it was Wayne after I got home, but I couldn't be sure. You know how embarrassing it is when you think you know someone, say hello, and then it wasn't who you thought it was?'

The two have been working together for 14 years, and were key players in the Gestetner incident of 2011, and the Paper-clip stand off in 2016.