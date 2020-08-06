Is the COVID-19 Vaccine the Mark of the Beast?

It all started with Kanye West.

Kanye West, the famous rapper, recently became what is loosely termed a 'Born-Again' Christian. Many Christians were excited because of his large following. His influence is world-wide.

In a recent Tweet to his followers, he said this: They’re gonna come up with a vaccine, and everybody is gonna have to take it … and inside of that vaccine there’s going to be some type of electronic computer device, some type of chip in us, and that’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us; they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of Heaven.

Kanye West went on to discuss the Mark Of The Beast: 666. The number “666” is the symbol of compliance for worshipping the Antichrist. Each person will be required to receive the mark “666” on their forehead or in the middle of the right hand to prove they will submit to the Antichrist politically, economically, and religiously.

The real Mark of the Beast will be “666” marked on the bodies of those who bow down to the Antichrist.

Kanye West posits that this 'mark' will be injected into those people who have the Covid-19 virus. It will take the form of a 'nanobot', a tiny computer that can function inside the body, and first mentioned by Bill Gates.

The mark is found through the ancient technique called Gematria. This ancient practice adds the total of the numerical equivalent of letters of a man's name. In Greek and Hebrew, the letters of the alphabet had definite numerical equivalents. It's a complicated system, but once the code is cracked, it's foolproof.

We translated a few names into Greek and added them up:

Harry Hill = (H+A+R+R+Y H+I+L+L) = 2 +10 +4 +4 +5 + 5 +7 + 50 +50= 137

Sting = (S+T+I+N+G) = 2 +10 +4 +5 +50= 61

Boris Johnson = (B+O+R+I+S J+O+H+N+S+O+N) = 5 +60 +44 +112 +86 +77 +3 +94 +51 +7 +89 +38 = 666

We dug deeper. COVID-19 tracker apps have been automatically added to most Apple and Samsung phones during a recent update. Used with the upgraded 5G masts, nanobots are due to be included in the next round of virus updates, and marked with the number 666. They are designed to be implanted in the right hand.

Boris Johnson is due to address the nation tomorrow, and sources tell us that he will no longer be known as the Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but rather 'His Infernal Bumblingness'.