Masochist who hates the Geordie accent now only watching episodes of Vera

Derek 'Two Chins' Metcalfe, who is both a masochist and has a deep pathological dislike of the Geordie accent, is now only watching repeats of Vera on television.

'Of course, sometimes I watch Auf Wiedersehn, Pet as well, but for the comedy more than anything, and only Kevin Whately and the other bloke are the real Geordies in that...Of course, I could listen to the music of Sting and Jimmy Nail, but I am not that much of a fan of pain. I don't know anyone who would be. Do you?'

'God, if I hear someone say 'Alright, Pet?' or 'Way aye, bonnie lad', well, sometimes I have to leave the room for the embarrassment it causes me'.