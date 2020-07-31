Masochist who hates the Geordie accent now only watching episodes of Vera

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 31 July 2020

Way aye bonnie lad.....

Derek 'Two Chins' Metcalfe, who is both a masochist and has a deep pathological dislike of the Geordie accent, is now only watching repeats of Vera on television.

'Of course, sometimes I watch Auf Wiedersehn, Pet as well, but for the comedy more than anything, and only Kevin Whately and the other bloke are the real Geordies in that...Of course, I could listen to the music of Sting and Jimmy Nail, but I am not that much of a fan of pain. I don't know anyone who would be. Do you?'

'God, if I hear someone say 'Alright, Pet?' or 'Way aye, bonnie lad', well, sometimes I have to leave the room for the embarrassment it causes me'.

