Parents more ashamed of their son's music taste than his appearance on Naked Attraction

Thursday, 30 July 2020

image for Parents more ashamed of their son's music taste than his appearance on Naked Attraction
Oh Ronan Keating, I love this song, it rocks

John and Cynthia Worthington have an interesting relationship with son, John Jnr.

The erstwhile entrepreneur and influencer doesn't have a cutting edge taste in music, fashion or style, doesn't know what the kids his age are doing, and is spiritually in his 70s.

'The only interesting thing John has done lately,' said Cynthia, 'was his appearance on Naked Attraction. He was voted off first, because of his hairy toes. Anyway, other than that, he just goes around in his old man's cardigan listening to Chris De Burgh and Ronan Keating.'

'Honestly,' continued John Snr, 'he has a sister in prison for murder, and a brother in prison for tax evasion, but at least neither of them have ever bought a Cher CD.'

John Worthington Jnr is 24, and has twelve followers on Twitter.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

