Wind blew so hard, it gave man a middle parting

After a weekend of unseasonable gusty weather, it's been revealed that the wind was so strong in one part of the country, that it blew one man's hair into a middle parting.

Russell Bonkers was on his way to the barber shop near where he lives in Scunthorpe, after the government had relaxed restrictions on businesses, and allowed hairdressers to open once more.

The 27-year-old Motörhead enthusiast battled against the stiff breeze, but, as conditions deteriorated, and the breeze stiffened, Bonkers' hair blew all over his bonce, and into his eyes.

Eventually reaching the barber's shop, he caught sight of his new middle parting in a mirror, and decided not to bother having his mop cut after all.

The barber, Ron Slash, said: "Despite the fact that I lost money here, I think he made the right decision. Middle partings might be on the way back!"