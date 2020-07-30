Two blokes in their seventies are the only applicants for a job

Mr Ray Ving and Shenstone Fotherington are the only applicants for a job in Middle Management in Mithering on Trent's accountants.

The two men, who are both well past their prime and retirement ages, bring a wealth of experience with them, but also sadly outdated views about work, the place of women in the world, and where they fit.

They both are well-known figures within Mithering business circles, with several rumours, and failed businesses in each of their pasts.

Interviewer Sandy Shoes told us: 'We were hoping for someone younger, someone with youth and vitality, but we are stuck with these two bores. Oh well, it would be entertaining, even though it will also be nothing but depressing.'

Any resemblance to American politics is entirely intentional.