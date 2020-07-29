Man realises his passionate arguments are no match for his wife’s facts

A middle-aged man rambling that, in his youth, he’d seen The Smiths in Madchester during the BritPop music scene, has had it pointed out by his wife that his youth ended in 1981, two years before The Smiths, who’d split up before Madchester, which isn’t a place, but was 5 years before BritPop.

The man, not averse to ignoring his wife, then passionately claimed, ‘I’m the one that knows about music, where and when I was, who I was listening to, and this music reminds of the first ‘Summer of Love’ in 1960s San Francisco.’

His wife pointed out the ’Summer of Love’ reference only related to ‘Madchester’ and The Rave culture as being similar to the free festival music scene in 1967, when he was actually only 5 years old and living in Swindon, but he ignored that and began another ramble.

‘This music was the soundtrack of a generation that reinvigorated the Tories to become New Conservatism, brought down ‘That Wall’, and, during the third ‘Summer of Love’, exterminated Osama Bin Laden, who’s responsible for the coronavirus.’

His wife, a patient woman, asked him, ‘Can I point out a couple of errors?’

The man, not an easy man to live with, responded with a sigh, ‘No! I can’t compete when you use your facts. I feel completely Eunuched.’