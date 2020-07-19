Earth shattering scandal at Spoof HQ!

Infiltrated by Russian hackers, no! They prefer to hack Trump! Undermined by internal in-fighting, no! That's a thing of the past. Huawei spies in The Spoof's software, no! They're more interested in blagging UK 5G rights!

Then what is this scandal that has rocked The Spoof HQ?

The Spoof's main editor was caught reading Noddy and Bigears books on the bog while crafty spoofers banged their internet links on the bottom of their posts. The editor failed to notice this terrible crime and is now suing his co-editor for glorifying the posts and allowing such disgraceful behavior!

He in turn, the co-editor, denied all responsibility, because he was recovering from an 0-8 defeat suffered by his beloved Hull City! The last we heard he was in a local loony bin somewhere in Asia! So, the main editor can bury his writ in Sahara sands, or where the sun never shines; Hull.

From his loony bin sick bed, lending a van-Gogh deaf ear, the co-editor gave the following press statement,

"I know nuttin, my nickname is Pontius Pilate!"

As for the spoofer, who shall remain nameless, but is a Trump stalker, who did this dastardly deed, he or she gave a statement to the global press too;

"I am innocent and know nuttin!"

The Spoof's main Editor, who has changed his bog reading habits from Noddy and Bigears to Pooh Bear, also gave flabbergasted UK tabloid journalists the following statement:

"I know everything, but I'm too busy imagining what it would like to be Tigger, and that is very time consuming sitting on the bog!"

More as the scandal unfolds!

NOT EDITED