Being very sensitive about their nation's culture and history, especially what used to be transported from the docks of Newport and Cardiff to the eastern coast of the USA, and imported from Ireland via Holyhead, Welsh historians have decided to rename one of their most historical and globally well-known delicacies!

Welsh Rarebit, better known in the rest of the world as plain old 'cheese on toast,' a British nutritionally-important part of any sane person's diet, and nicked by Italians to put on their pizzas, will now be called Welsh Richard-Burton-Bit, to honour one of their most famous sons, who had nothing to do with dirty doings from the past, but was a renowned supporter of all things pertaining to Gaelic and Scotch.

Historians have discovered that the name, Welsh Rarebit, has been now affiliated to those unlucky wretches who found themselves locked in chains and transported from Welsh ports to the Wild West. Welsh sailors put lumps of Welsh cheddar in rat-traps down below in slave ships. However, starving slaves, lucky enough to be chained near a rat-trap, or in the bilge, managed to get to the cheese before the rats did, hence sailors guarding slaves, nicknamed the cheese lumps, Welsh Rat-bits, which, due to evolution, historically changed to Rarebits.

So, global cheese on toast lovers, before you devour this wonderful Welsh delicacy, have a tipple of Scotch on Richard and forget where the real name originated from, Boyo!