Man Had His Hair Cut By Brother-In-Law

A man whose hair needed a trim has had the operation performed by his brother-in-law, it's been reported.

The incident happened late yesterday afternoon in the breezy back garden of Moys Kenwood, 56, who had been taking a 10-minute exercise stroll.

Realizing his hair was being rearranged by the brisk gusts, he asked his wife to give him a quick trim, but she told him she was getting his tea ready, and said her brother would do it, instead. This seemed a strange proposition, but a haircut is a haircut, and he went to get some scissors.

The brother-in-law, Nem, 46, danced deftly around the Englishman, snipping away at the thinning thatch, periodically standing back to take an admiring look at his handiwork.

Eventually, he stood back, grinning, and the job was complete.

Local residents have expressed surprise that having one's hair cut by one's brother-in-law, in one's back garden, on a blustery day, where both parties were stripped naked to the waist, and drunk, might be wondered at in the West. One old man said:

"Nothing wrong with that! Plus, it was free!"

Suggestions that Kenwood's wife and her brother were later discussing head lice, have been denied.