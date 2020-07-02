Man has finished reading James Joyce's Ulysees, or so he says

Written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 2 July 2020

image for Man has finished reading James Joyce's Ulysees, or so he says
Stan Bridgewater, dressed up for a night on the town.

Stan Bridgewater, a 47-year-old eternal bachelor, and man about town, has, for the fourth attempt, finished reading James Joyce's Ulysses.

With extra time during lockdown, and feeling that his years of virility were slipping away, he told us: 'It was now or never. Everyone says that they couldn't finish Ulysees, but I have. Do you know why? Because I never stopped reading it. OK, the storyline left a lot to be desired, and the characterisation could have been a lot sharper, but it was OK.'

Stan continued: 'I don't know what I will be doing next. Perhaps I will watch Citizen Kane, and see why everyone bangs on about that so much.'

Stan has a profile on Firestarter.com holding a fish, which also proclaims he has finished reading Ulysees. We sense that a librarian with low standards could be perfect for him.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more