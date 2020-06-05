Man Misunderstands #WhiteoutWednesday

Written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 5 June 2020

image for Man Misunderstands #WhiteoutWednesday
Your chosen subject is Idiots of the Internet age, and your time starts now....

An idiot has revealed the extent of his idiocy on Twitter, again.

The idiot, who does not wish to be named, saw #Whiteout Wednesday was trending, and believed it was the day for repeatedly watching the little-remembered Kate Beckinsale film Whiteout, from 2009.

In it, the star of some films about Vampires and Werewolves plays a US Marshall with only three days to solve a crime before a six-month isolation period starts, and she and her team would be stranded there.

'I thought it was one of those things that people did. I thought it was a film about isolation, so it was suitable for these days. Imagine, I watched the film six times, just to be in with the in-crowd. Now, look at me! What makes it even worse, is that I am telling everyone about it all,' wailed the idiot, idiotically.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

