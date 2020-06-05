Man Misunderstands #WhiteoutWednesday

An idiot has revealed the extent of his idiocy on Twitter, again.

The idiot, who does not wish to be named, saw #Whiteout Wednesday was trending, and believed it was the day for repeatedly watching the little-remembered Kate Beckinsale film Whiteout, from 2009.

In it, the star of some films about Vampires and Werewolves plays a US Marshall with only three days to solve a crime before a six-month isolation period starts, and she and her team would be stranded there.

'I thought it was one of those things that people did. I thought it was a film about isolation, so it was suitable for these days. Imagine, I watched the film six times, just to be in with the in-crowd. Now, look at me! What makes it even worse, is that I am telling everyone about it all,' wailed the idiot, idiotically.