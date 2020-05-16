Family looking forward to repeats of My Family and Not Going Out

Written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 16 May 2020

image for Family looking forward to repeats of My Family and Not Going Out
That comedy about the Dentist? Do you mean Marathon Man?

The Johnson's, Gary and Lorraine, and their son, Thomas, are pleased by the BBC's Friday night repeats of My Family, and Not Going Out.

Talking to us earlier, Gary said: 'I love these repeats that the BBC are showing. Not because they are quality television, or laugh-out-loud funny, but because it gives the three of us something to agree on. They really are crap.'

Lorraine continued: 'Yes, when I see that Gary has left yet another sock on the floor, or Thomas hasn't put his towels on the rack, at least we can put the television on, and agree that it is shite.'

Thomas told us: 'My friend Sarah loves My Family, but only in an ironic way, so I feel I should like it as well. She is well lush.'

Gary continued: 'Oh, for God's sake, Tom, just ask her out for the love of God.'

'And then,' Lorraine continued, 'if we can handle the comedy, we stay tuned-in for Have I Got New For You?, although I know that I have sat through funnier Zoom meetings with Brian Asshat.'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more