Family looking forward to repeats of My Family and Not Going Out

The Johnson's, Gary and Lorraine, and their son, Thomas, are pleased by the BBC's Friday night repeats of My Family, and Not Going Out.

Talking to us earlier, Gary said: 'I love these repeats that the BBC are showing. Not because they are quality television, or laugh-out-loud funny, but because it gives the three of us something to agree on. They really are crap.'

Lorraine continued: 'Yes, when I see that Gary has left yet another sock on the floor, or Thomas hasn't put his towels on the rack, at least we can put the television on, and agree that it is shite.'

Thomas told us: 'My friend Sarah loves My Family, but only in an ironic way, so I feel I should like it as well. She is well lush.'

Gary continued: 'Oh, for God's sake, Tom, just ask her out for the love of God.'

'And then,' Lorraine continued, 'if we can handle the comedy, we stay tuned-in for Have I Got New For You?, although I know that I have sat through funnier Zoom meetings with Brian Asshat.'