ITV only weeks away from running out of 'Midsomer Murders' Repeats

Controllers at ITV have admitted that they are only three weeks away from being unable to show more repeats of 'Midsomer Murders'.

The show, famous for its ludicrous storylines, high mortality rate, inventive forms of death and destruction, and novel ways of giving work to famous actors from the 1980s, 1990s, and which you watch with your parents, with your Mum saying 'What was he in? Oh, that thing with the maverick detective who could talk to the animals? Yes, that was it. He used to be so good-looking, but I suppose that is what age does to you'.

Anyway, ITV now only have 21 episodes to show, one a day, before the whole circle starts again, but, as each show has been aired at least 9 times in the past year, it breaks all types of broadcasting laws.

A TV executive said: 'In these unprecedented times, we have to take some risks. Maybe we will air Death at Badger's Drift on a continuous loop on ITV 3 for the whole of April. Let's face it, every episode is very similar to the ones before, isn't it?'