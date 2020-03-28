Couple regret not buying more board games

Written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 28 March 2020


If I could turn back time

Gary and Lorraine Johnson have only a set of Monopoly, an old set of Jenga, and a pack of cards with two of the 10's, a 9, and a 3 missing, to see them through coronavirus.

The couple and their son, 14-year-old Tom, are holed up in their spacious home in the charming village of Chutney on the Fritz, which, at the best of times, only has a small cinema that opens on a Wednesday to show films from the 1990s, two pubs, a fish and chip shop, and a small stream that leads into the River Fritz.

Tom moaned: 'I haven't seen Sarah for a week now. We are only friends, but I really miss her.'

Gary said: 'Lorraine always told me to get more of everything. Just for once, I wish I had listened to her.'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

