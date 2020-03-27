The Summer of Gove

Following lousy news, all week here is something to give you a sleep-less night.

Michael Gove has an opinion, and sadly, like Donald Trump's, it would seem that it matters.

Most famous as the husband of a Daily Mail 'writer', and the real-life inspiration for Children's Television character Pob, Gove is the Prime Minister's Tea-boy-in-Chief. Still, because Boris is now indisposed, Gove has been brought forward.

'Yes, gosh, crikey, phwoar, whatto, and all of that type of thing,' said Gove, sounding more like Johnson than was necessary. 'I don't know what to say, but I will do my best. Now, who wanted tea? I think we have some Hob-Nobs as well.'